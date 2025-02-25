Ex-Lakers star reveals LeBron James’ dream to team up with Bronny and Bryce

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, has long expressed his dream of playing alongside his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. However, according to his former teammate Dwight Howard, LeBron’s ambitions go even further: he hopes to share the court with both of his sons, Bronny and Bryce James, creating an unprecedented family legacy in the league.

During a recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George, Howard revealed details of a conversation he had with LeBron about his future plans. According to Howard, LeBron not only wants to play with Bronny but also aims to bring Bryce into the Lakers’ fold, turning the team into a family affair.

“I asked LeBron. He said he wanted Bronny, and he said he’s trying to get Bryce,” Howard shared. “The last time I talked to LeBron, he said, ‘Listen, I’m trying to get Bronny and Bryce to be on the Lakers, and I’m trying to get Savannah to be—he’s going to be the owner of the team, so it’s a family affair. The whole James family.’”

While the mention of Savannah James, LeBron’s wife, was likely a joke, Dwight Howard emphasized his admiration for LeBron’s vision and their time together as teammates, particularly during the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship run.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Bronny James and Bryce James after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Abdul-Jabbar’s career total of 38,387 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“I really enjoyed my time with the Lakers. Obviously, playing with LeBron, it’s a great memory,” Howard said. “As far as retirement, man, I just wanted to play as long as I could play and retire when I feel like retiring, not when somebody else tells me I should.”

Bryce James: A long-term project for LeBron?

Bryce James, LeBron’s younger son, is currently a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. Unlike his brother Bronny, who may follow the “one-and-done” path to the NBA, Bryce could take a different route. If he decides to enter the NBA draft after his freshman year, there’s a risk he may not be selected, potentially opening the door for the Lakers to sign him as a free agent.

This raises an intriguing question: Will LeBron wait for Bryce’s NBA debut before playing alongside Bronny? If so, LeBron would need to extend his career for at least two more years, a remarkable feat for a player already in his 21st season.

A James family dynasty in the making?

The idea of a James family dynasty with the Lakers has captivated NBA fans and analysts alike. LeBron, who has hinted at eventually owning an NBA team, could see his dream come full circle by playing alongside his sons and potentially transitioning into a leadership role with the franchise.

This unprecedented scenario would not only solidify LeBron’s legacy as one of the greatest players in NBA history but also create a unique family narrative in professional sports.