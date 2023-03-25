Pumas UNAM are ready to shock Liga MX with Antonio Mohamed. One of their biggest signings in recent years.

Pumas UNAM are living one of their worst crisis in history. The experiment of Rafael Puente del Rio as coach and Dani Alves as star player was a disaster. Only eleven points after 12 matches and 24 goals received. They're currently in 16th place out of 18 teams with only five games remaining.

Furthermore, looking into next season, Pumas UNAM will have severe problems in the famous quotient table. Though currently there is no relegation in Liga MX, the club might have to pay a millionaire penalty fee if the results don't improve during the next months.

Now, in order to revert the situation, Pumas UNAM are finally ready to make a big splash in Liga MX. During the last years, the board of directors chose low-profile coaches to save money. It's true that Andres Lillini made a good job, but he had no championships to show for. On the other hand, Rafael Puente was a complete failure. It's time for a major change.

Antonio Mohamed will be the new coach of Pumas UNAM

Antonio Mohamed has accepted an offer to become the new coach of Pumas UNAM. He's been one of the best strategists in Liga MX leading three different clubs to a championship: Tijuana, Club America and Monterrey. That feat is just amazing.

Mohamed is 52-years old and his breakthrough performance as a coach came in 2007 with Huracan in Argentina. He led them to the title in Primera B Nacional and got the long-awaited promotion to First Division for the club. After that, Mohamed won the 2010 Copa Sudamericana with Independiente.

Then, Antonio Mohamed received an opportunity with Tijuana and the rest is history in Mexico. He even was a big candidate to take over the National Team, but Diego Cocca won the race. Now, Pumas UNAM could be a major chance to revamp a historic club in Liga MX.

Of course, Antonio Mohamed is a long-term project. However, if he wants to make a final run to rescue Clausura 2023, the calendar is brutal: Queretaro, Atletico San Luis, Toluca, Club America and Monterrey. Pumas UNAM will need at least 10 out of 15 points to have a real shot at the finals.