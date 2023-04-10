In a bizarre finish to Liverpool’s two all draw with Arsenal, linesman Constantine Hatzidakis elbowed Robertson at half time.

Usually, it is the referees that have to keep their cool in an intense match, well that was not the case after Liverpool and Arsenal drew 2-2. Constantine Hatzidakis, 38, a linesman would elbow Scottish international Andy Robertson at half time during the encounter.

The incident was caught on camera and the Liverpool left back was shocked by the hit. The elbow caught Robertson near his throat, and the players were visibly shocked by the incident.

Hatzidakis faces a long ban if the FA finds him guilty of any wrongdoing. While the investigation is ongoing Hatzidakis will not be allowed to referee any match until the situation is cleared up.

PGMOL statement on Hatzidakis elbow

“PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”

Sky Sports' reporter Geoff Shreeves stated: "Andy Robertson was absolutely apoplectic, stunned even. "He said, 'The linesman has just elbowed me in the throat'. Jordan Henderson was well aware of it and led the remonstrations with referee Paul Tierney and after that they got taken away. Extraordinary scenes."