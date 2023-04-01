With a 4-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday, Manchester City has ratcheted up the pressure on Arsenal. Pep Guardiola couldn't control his joy and celebrated in front of the other team's players, which did not go down well with the Reds.

Manchester City have kept the pressure on Premier League table leaders Arsenal with a 4-1 victory against Liverpool on Saturday. The Citizens have a game in hand, as they were still eight points behind Mikel Arteta's side.

To make matters worse, Diogo Jota's superbly timed run and assist to Mohamed Salah put them behind in the first half. However, even though Guardiola had witnessed his team go down, what happened next was unbelievable.

Julian Alvarez's superb finish 10 minutes later brought the score back to even. The Etihad erupted into wild celebrations as his goal went in, led by Pep Guardiola himself.

Watch: Pep Guardiola celebrates in front of Liverpool players

It was clear that the Spaniard was overcome with passion as he wildly celebrated Alvarez's equalizing goal. He was so ecstatic after his team's brilliant play that evened the score that he jumped all over his technical area and got right up in Liverpool defender Konstantinos Tsimikas' face.

Tsimikas and another substitute, Joel Matip, were returning to the Etihad Stadium bench from their warm-ups. Guardiola, in a very childlike style, pursued the Greek player and cheered right in front of him before attempting to high-five him.

The 52-year-old manager then shook Arthur's hand and pushed him on the back of the head in a polite but hard manner as he crossed the field to confront him. He then gave a tremendous shout to the crowd, which left many fans and commentators bewildered despite their understanding and support.