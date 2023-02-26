During the match between PSG and Olympique Marseille, Lionel Messi had another historic moment. Read here to check out the details.

After winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi has been sensational in his return for PSG. That's why the French club want to guarantee a contract extension as soon as possible. On August of 2021, Messi signed a two-year deal with the club, so, he's close of becoming a free agent. Everyone's watching.

Though he had a tremendous battle with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi took home the Golden Ball as the best player in the Qatar 2022. Following remarkable triumphs at the club level with FC Barcelona, Messi ultimately achieved success with his national team. In a period of less than two years, Argentina won the Copa America, the Finalissima and the World Cup.

Now, during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Olympique Marseille, Lionel Messi reached another incredible milestone. Read here to find out all the details about this amazing achievement.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored in his career?

Lionel Messi scored the second goal of PSG in the long awaited matchup against Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1. Now, during his illustrious career, Messi has scored 700 goals at the club level. Just incredible.

In an amazing stat, Lionel Messi has reached 700 goals at the club level in 840 games played. The average of 0.83 goals per match is extraordinary with FC Barcelona and now with Paris Saint-Germain.