In the wake of Argentina's win over France in the 2022 World Cup final, Lionel Messi opened up on how things are with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The 2022 World Cup ended just how Argentina—and pretty much the entire soccer community—wanted: with Lionel Messi holding the trophy. In one of the greatest finals in sports history, La Albiceleste took down then reigning champions France.

It wasn't an easy road for Lionel Scaloni's men, who had to overcome all kinds of obstacles throughout the campaign. However, all those challenges only made Argentina stronger. Even in the final, when an inspired Kylian Mbappe forced the extra time—and later the penalties.

In the end, Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez stepped up again and Argentina won the shootout, ending Messi's wait for the coveted title. Mbappe was made a target of mockery by many Argentine players and fans, but Messi made it clear he has nothing but respect for his PSG teammate.

Lionel Messi addresses mood at PSG with Kylian Mbappe after World Cup final

"With Kylian we talked a bit about the match, the celebrations, how it had been experienced in Argentina and nothing else. You don't want to bring it up and talk about it either. I've been on the other side too, I've lost other finals and I didn't want want to know anything about it. So no problems at all with Kylian, on the contrary," Messi told Diario Olé on Twitch.

Messi and Mbappe have been teammates at Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2021, when the Argentine moved to the French capital as a free agent. Both seem to get along on the field, and even if they're not best friends, they also respect each other off the field.