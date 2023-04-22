Lionel Messi's future at PSG is uncertain. However, the star from Argentina shared a very special message with Kylian Mbappe. Check out the details.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had another extraordinary night to give PSG a 2-1 win on the road against Angers. Thanks to the victory, Paris Saint-Germain are closer to another title in Ligue 1. It would be their ninth championship in a span of 11 years and eleventh overall.

The feat would be tremendous as PSG would surpass Saint Etienne as the winningest club in France. However, considering another recent failure at the Champions League, the celebrations could be bittersweet in Paris. A roster built to dominate in Europe hasn't been able to deliver.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi seems to be closer for a return to Barcelona as his contract with PSG expires next summer. Nevertheless, an Instagram post might provide a bit of hope for thousands of fans wishing an extension at Paris Saint-Germain.

Lionel Messi's special message with Kylian Mbappe

During the 2-1 victory over Angers, Kylian Mbappe scored twice for PSG and Lionel Messi was involved in both plays. The second goal was a magnificent combination between them and even Mbappe admitted the quality of Messi's assist by running to congratulate him.

Amid the controversy about his future, Lionel Messi published a very interesting Instagram post just a few hours after the win at Raymond Kopa Stadium. It had no words, but it did include a picture of him celebrating with Kylian Mbappe. Messi is very selective on social media and, in recent weeks, he constantly includes Mbappe. Even PSG used it on Twitter.

This amazing tandem is what PSG fans expected to see not only in Ligue 1, but also at the Champions League. The problem is if Messi will stay. Of course, the recent image gave some hope.

If this is a hint about his future, only time will tell. The truth is that, in the last several matches, the duo of Messi and Mbappe have dominated in France. That's why PSG will make a last-minute effort to retain the star from Argentina.