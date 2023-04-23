Lionel Messi keeps collecting awards all over the world after a brilliant 2022. Check out the new trophies won by the star from Argentina.

Lionel Messi is having a year to remember. The star from Argentina finally won the World Cup for his country at Qatar 2022 and, even with all the critics in France, he's having an extraordinary season with PSG.

During the last months, Messi has been in a tough fight to claim the title as best player in the world considering names such as Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema have been spectacular too.

Now, after winning The Best FIFA 2022 award by FIFA, Lionel Messi just got another massive distinction in soccer. Read here to check out the details of all the trophies he just earned.

Lionel Messi is named World's Best Player

Lionel Messi went to his official Instagram account to confirm the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) recognized him with three awards after his performances in 2022.

"It was an honor to receive from the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) these three awards of 2022: IFHHS World's Best Player, IFFHS World's Best Playmaker and IFFHS World's Best International Goal Scorer. Thanks!!!"

Messi received the awards during a brief ceremony in Paris and posted a picture of him smiling with his three recent trophies. Since 2011, the star from Argentina has won 13 IFFHS World Awards, a record in the history of the International Federation.