The room the Argentine player stayed in during his stay at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be turned into a mini museum.

Lionel Messi continues to shock and amaze fans everywhere across the world, and even when he is not kicking a soccer ball the kinds of homages that are paid are breathtaking. The latest homage to the all-time great comes from Qatar University where the Argentine national team stayed.

On Twitter the University informed all that the room in which Lionel Messi slept during the FIFA World Cup will be converted into a museum going forward, untouched. The room Messi stayed in is B201 and is the latest of a long list of tributes, the other being named an honorary resident of the city of Funes in Santa Fe, Argentina.

Lionel Messi had an exceptional World Cup and is due back in France to continue his season at PSG and search for the club’s first ever UEFA Champions League.

Lionel Messi’s numbers at the World Cup

Lionel Messi had a World Cup for the ages with 7 goals and 3 assists in 7 matches. Messi was named the player of the tournament and also posted the most liked post in Instagram’s history. It was Messi’s fifth and reportedly final World Cup, although the Argentine superstar has not retired from his national team.

Messi will return to PSG where he has a contract until June of 2023, and it is reported he will resign with the French giants for one more season, but there is also a rumor he may sign with a team in Major League Soccer, the team in question is Inter Miami.