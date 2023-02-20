Amid rumors that the Fenway Sports Group were looking to sell Liverpool, owner John Henry has issued a statement on what FSG’s future plans are.

Liverpool is NOT for sale, that is what Fenway Sports Group has announced today when it comes to the future of the Reds. John Henry was asked about Liverpool during a Boston Red Sox press conference and was very firm that Liverpool are not going anywhere.

'I know there has been a lot of conversation and quotes about LFC (Liverpool Football Club), but I keep to the facts: we merely formalized an ongoing process,' Henry said. 'Will we be in England forever? No. Are we selling LFC? No. Are talking with investors about LFC? Yes.

'Will something happen there? I believe so, but it won't be a sale. Have we sold anything in the past 20+ years?' Henry was blunt in his statement. According to reports what FSG is actively looking for is minority owners/ investors, like LeBron James for example, usually a minority ownership group can add recognition to the brand if it’s a big-name sports athlete or actor.

Fenway Sports Group issues statement on Liverpool

The Fenway Sports Group bought Liverpool for only 300 million pounds in 2010 and today the club is valued in the range of 3-5 billion pounds. Liverpool is one of the most recognizable soccer teams in the world and has already done cross promotion with their celebrity owner LeBron James.

Last year John Henry felt the heat from Liverpool fans after being one of the catalysts to create the ill received European Super League. That project continues to be on hold while Real Madrid and Barcelona are pushing for the creation of the league with other Premier League clubs still interested in its prospects but at the moment not publicly involved in its conception.

Unlike Manchester United, under FSG Liverpool has flourished, winning various domestic and international championships.

