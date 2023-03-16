Liverpool and Fulham had been scheduled to face off on Saturday for the Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. However, the game was eventually rescheduled. Here, find out why!

This weekend's 2022-23 Premier League Matchday 28 clash between Liverpool and Fulham has been postponed until a later date. It was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Anfield in Liverpool, but it has been canceled, as officially confirmed.

At the moment, six points separate the Reds and Tottenham in the race for a spot in the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp, his players won't be playing in the league this weekend while their key opponents will be.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers are holding on to the ninth position despite their most recent loss to table leaders Arsenal. Check out the reason why the Liverpool vs Fulham matchup is set to be rescheduled to another date.

Why was the Liverpool vs Fulham match postponed?

The Liverpool vs Fulham clash at Anfield in the Premier League was postponed because of Fulham's appearance in the FA Cup Quarter-Finals versus Manchester United this coming weekend. This game will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, March 19.

The new time and date for Liverpool's match against Fulham have not been announced yet. The postponement gives Jurgen Klopp's squad two games in hand over Tottenham, and more time to prepare for their next league match. The Reds' next Premier League game, against Manchester City, will be played at Etihad Stadium on April 1.

Manchester City vs West Ham, as well as Brighton vs Manchester United matches have also been rescheduled for this weekend since both Manchester teams will be competing in the FA Cup. There will be seven Premier League games this weekend featuring clubs who were eliminated from the annual knockout competition.