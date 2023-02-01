Mainz and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. This game will take place at MEWA ARENA in Mainz. The visitors are one of the big favorites to win the tournamet. Here is all the detailed information about this DFB Pokal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Mainz won a recent game during the second round against VfB Lubeck 3-0 playing on the road. But that victory was in October 2022, things have changed a bit since then.
Bayern scored five goals during the first and second round, but during the most recent round they conceded two goals against.
Mainz vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Mainz and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal on Wednesday, February 1 at MEWA ARENA in Mainz.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM February 2
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM February 2
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM February 2
Indonesia: 3:45 AM February 2
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM February 2
Malaysia: 3:45 AM February 2
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM February 2
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM
Mainz vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
France: Molotov, Free, L'Equipe
Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Servus TV, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Das Erste, Sky Go, WOW
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Kompas TV, Vidio
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2
United States: ESPN+