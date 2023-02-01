Mainz take on Bayern at MEWA ARENA in Mainz for the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Mainz vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 DFB Pokal in your country

Mainz and Bayern meet in the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal. This game will take place at MEWA ARENA in Mainz. The visitors are one of the big favorites to win the tournamet. Here is all the detailed information about this DFB Pokal game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Mainz won a recent game during the second round against VfB Lubeck 3-0 playing on the road. But that victory was in October 2022, things have changed a bit since then.

Bayern scored five goals during the first and second round, but during the most recent round they conceded two goals against.

Mainz vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Mainz and Bayern play for the 2022-2023 DFB Pokal on Wednesday, February 1 at MEWA ARENA in Mainz.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM February 2

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM February 2

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM February 2

Indonesia: 3:45 AM February 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM February 2

Malaysia: 3:45 AM February 2

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM February 2

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Mainz vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Extra

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

France: Molotov, Free, L'Equipe

Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Servus TV, Sky Sport UHD, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Mix, Das Erste, Sky Go, WOW

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Kompas TV, Vidio

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 2

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: Dubai Sports 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2

United States: ESPN+