Italy will visit Malta for Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers. Here you can find out how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Malta will play against Italy this Sunday, March 26 for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group C. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a duel between two teams that have just lost their first game. On the Maltese side, it was 2-1 against Macedonia, who made it much more complicated than many expected. Of course, they are not the main favorites to qualify for the next Euro and for them it is important to get points to gain experience.

In the case of Italy, it was a defeat by the same result but against England at home. Despite this, they remain favorites to be in the top two places in the group, and now have an unbeatable chance to get their first 3 points against Malta, the weakest rival in group C.

Malta vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (March 27)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 27)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (March 27)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 27)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 27)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 27)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Malta vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

France: The Team Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Fight, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Sportklub 7, Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

USA: VIX+

