Malta will play against Italy this Sunday, March 26 for the Matchday 1 of the Euro Qualifiers Group C. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a duel between two teams that have just lost their first game. On the Maltese side, it was 2-1 against Macedonia, who made it much more complicated than many expected. Of course, they are not the main favorites to qualify for the next Euro and for them it is important to get points to gain experience.
In the case of Italy, it was a defeat by the same result but against England at home. Despite this, they remain favorites to be in the top two places in the group, and now have an unbeatable chance to get their first 3 points against Malta, the weakest rival in group C.
Malta vs Italy: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (March 27)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (March 27)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (March 27)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (March 27)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (March 27)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 27)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (March 27)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (March 27)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Malta vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
France: The Team Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: Sport 24 Extra, UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 4
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Fight, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Sportklub 7, Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
USA: VIX+