Manchester City and Arsenal clash at Etihad Stadium in the most expected game of the 2022-2023 FA Cup. Read here to check out the probable lineups for this spectacular fourth round match.

This is the game everyone's expecting. Manchester City host Arsenal as part of the fourth round in the 2022-2023 FA Cup. The match is scheduled for Friday, January 27, 2023 at 3 PM (ET). Here, you will find the probable lineups of both teams. You can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial) in the United States.

Manchester City don't want to give up. A few days ago, after a victory against Tottenham, Pep Guardiola questioned if his players were still hungry for titles. This is the moment to show it. Even though they're five points behind Arsenal in the Premier League, the Citizens are very much alive in the three major competitions: Champions League, Premier and FA Cup.

Arsenal are the biggest surprise in Europe. Their start at the 2022-2023 Premier League has been amazing with 50 points after 19 games. However, the FA Cup is a very different story with the knockout stages. They have won this tournament 14 times (record) and the last one came in the 2019-2020 season.

Manchester City probable lineup

The FA Cup has served Pep Guardiola to rotate some players in order to have rest for other competitions such as the Premier League or the Champions League. However, considering Arsenal are the rivals in front of the Citizens, we might see the usual lineup for Manchester City. Maybe the only certain change could be Stefan Ortega as goalkeeper for this specific tournament.

Manchester City probable lineup against Arsenal: Stefan Ortega, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Arsenal probable lineup

It's a very similar scenario for Mikel Arteta. He can rotate players or go all-in to eliminate Manchester City. Though this has nothing to do with the Premier League, the emotional impact could be huge with a victory for the Gunners.

Arsenal probable lineup against Manchester City: Matt Turner, Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Rob Holding, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.