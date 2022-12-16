Manchester City will face Girona at the Academy Stadium in Manchester in a 2022 Club Friendly on Saturday, December 16, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this mid-season friendly exhibition soccer match or live stream free in the US.
This will be their second overall meeting. Surprisingly, La Liga side Girona have won their only head-to-head duel so far. The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are yet to emerge victorious to this day, and no matches have finished in a draw.
Their only duel took place on August 15, 2017, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Spanish team in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in a 2022-23 mid-season friendly match.
Manchester City vs Girona: Kick-off Time
Algeria: 2:00 PM
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Austria: 2:00 PM
Belgium: 2:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Bulgaria: 3:00 PM
Canada: 8:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 2:00 PM
Cyprus: 3:00 PM
Czech Republic: 2:00 PM
Denmark: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 3:00 PM
Estonia: 3:00 PM
Finland: 3:00 PM
France: 2:00 PM
Germany: 2:00 PM
Greece: 3:00 PM
Hong Kong: 9:00 PM
Hungary: 2:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Japan: 10:00 PM
Korea Republic: 10:00 PM
Latvia: 3:00 PM
Lithuania: 3:00 PM
Luxembourg: 2:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Malta: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Netherlands: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Norway: 2:00 PM
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Romania: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
Slovakia: 2:00 PM
Slovenia: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 2:00 PM
Thailand: 8:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 1:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM (ET)
Vietnam: 8:00 PM
Manchester City vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Algeria: CITY+
Argentina: CITY+
Australia: CITY+
Austria: CITY+
Belgium: CITY+
Brazil: CITY+
Bulgaria: CITY+
Canada: CITY+
Croatia: CITY+
Cyprus: CITY+
Czech Republic: CITY+
Denmark: CITY+
Egypt: CITY+
Estonia: CITY+
Finland: CITY+
France: CITY+
Germany: CITY+
Greece: CITY+
Hong Kong: CITY+
Hungary: CITY+
India: CITY+
Indonesia: CITY+
International: Bet365
Ireland: CITY+
Italy: CITY+
Japan: CITY+
Korea Republic: CITY+
Latvia: CITY+
Lithuania: CITY+
Luxembourg: CITY+
Malaysia: CITY+
Malta: CITY+
Mexico: CITY+
Netherlands: CITY+
New Zealand: CITY+
Norway: CITY+
Poland: CITY+
Portugal: CITY+
Romania: CITY+
Singapore: CITY+
Slovakia: CITY+
Slovenia: CITY+
South Africa: CITY+
Spain: CITY+
Sri Lanka: CITY+
Sweden: CITY+
Thailand: CITY+
United Arab Emirates: CITY+
United Kingdom: CITY+
United States: CITY+
Vietnam: CITY+