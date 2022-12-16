Manchester City and Girona clash off on Saturday at the Academy Stadium for a 2022 Club Friendly. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in your country.

Manchester City vs Girona: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Club Friendly in your country

Manchester City will face Girona at the Academy Stadium in Manchester in a 2022 Club Friendly on Saturday, December 16, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this mid-season friendly exhibition soccer match or live stream free in the US.

This will be their second overall meeting. Surprisingly, La Liga side Girona have won their only head-to-head duel so far. The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are yet to emerge victorious to this day, and no matches have finished in a draw.

Their only duel took place on August 15, 2017, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Spanish team in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in a 2022-23 mid-season friendly match.

Manchester City vs Girona: Kick-off Time

Vietnam: 8:00 PM

Manchester City vs Girona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

