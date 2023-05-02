Manchester City will receive West Ham for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City will play against West Ham this Wednesday, May 3 in a game valid for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Manchester City vs West Ham online free in the US on Fubo]

It is a perfect opportunity for Manchester City to finally place themselves at the top of the Premier League. With 76 points they are two below Arsenal, but with two games less, one of which is this corresponding to Matchday 28.

In other words, the "Citizens" have the chance to surpass the "Gunners" with this game and widen the difference with the other one that they must recover. Their rivals will be West Ham, a team in need of points since they are only 4 away from the relegation zone.

Manchester City vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 4)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester City vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optas Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, DAZN3

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

