Manchester City will play against West Ham this Wednesday, May 3 in a game valid for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a perfect opportunity for Manchester City to finally place themselves at the top of the Premier League. With 76 points they are two below Arsenal, but with two games less, one of which is this corresponding to Matchday 28.
In other words, the "Citizens" have the chance to surpass the "Gunners" with this game and widen the difference with the other one that they must recover. Their rivals will be West Ham, a team in need of points since they are only 4 away from the relegation zone.
Manchester City vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 4)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester City vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optas Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: SKY Go Italy, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, DAZN3
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO