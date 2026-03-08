Trending topics:
Serie A

Where to watch AC Milan vs Inter live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan face Inter in Matchday 28 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Massimiliano Allegri manager of AC Milan (L) and Inter coach Cristian Chivu
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesMassimiliano Allegri manager of AC Milan (L) and Inter coach Cristian Chivu

AC Milan will receive Inter in Matchday 28 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch AC Milan vs Inter online in the US on Fubo]

All eyes in Italy turn to the Derby della Madonnina this weekend as Inter Milan and AC Milan square off in a Serie A showdown with major title implications. Inter enter the clash sitting comfortably atop the table with 67 points, holding a 10-point advantage over their city rivals, who trail with 57.

A win would tighten Inter’s grip on first place and push them closer to the title, while Milan desperately needs three points to keep its championship hopes alive, setting the stage for a fierce, high-stakes battle between two of Italy’s most historic clubs.

When will the AC Milan vs Inter match be played?

AC Milan play against Inter in a Matchday 28 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, March 8. The match is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Josep Martinez of Inter – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
AC Milan vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM
CT: 2:45 PM
MT: 1:45 PM
PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AC Milan and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, DAZN, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

