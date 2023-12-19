Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Quarter-finals in your country

Liverpool are dreaming of lifting the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. They’re ready to face West Ham United at their home fortress, Anfield. However, the Hammers possess giant-slaying capabilities, having already knocked out tournament favorites Arsenal in the previous round.

Sitting second in the Premier League, Liverpool are a force to be reckoned with domestically. Yet, their most recent EFL Cup encounter against Bournemouth exposed some vulnerabilities. Despite securing a narrow 2-1 victory, the Reds toiled to break the deadlock until the 70th minute.

West Ham, meanwhile, started their cup journey with a controlled 1-0 win against lower-league Lincoln City. But it was their stunning 3-1 upset against Arsenal in the fourth round that truly announced their intentions.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool and West Ham play for the 2023-2024 EFL Quarter-finals on Wednesday, December 20 at Anfield in Liverpool. While Liverpool might be favored for this clash, complacency could prove costly. West Ham boast a solid defensive unit bolstered by Vladimir Coufal, who has cemented his place as a key figure with 17 starts this season. Alongside newcomer Nayef Aguerd, they form a formidable backline.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM December 21

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM December 21

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM December 21

Indonesia: 4:00 AM December 21

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM December 21

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM December 21

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM December 21

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM December 21

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM December 21

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM December 21

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: LiveSoccerTV

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Action 24

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Football

United States: ESPN+