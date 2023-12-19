Liverpool are dreaming of lifting the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. They’re ready to face West Ham United at their home fortress, Anfield. However, the Hammers possess giant-slaying capabilities, having already knocked out tournament favorites Arsenal in the previous round.
Sitting second in the Premier League, Liverpool are a force to be reckoned with domestically. Yet, their most recent EFL Cup encounter against Bournemouth exposed some vulnerabilities. Despite securing a narrow 2-1 victory, the Reds toiled to break the deadlock until the 70th minute.
West Ham, meanwhile, started their cup journey with a controlled 1-0 win against lower-league Lincoln City. But it was their stunning 3-1 upset against Arsenal in the fourth round that truly announced their intentions.
Liverpool vs West Ham: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool and West Ham play for the 2023-2024 EFL Quarter-finals on Wednesday, December 20 at Anfield in Liverpool. While Liverpool might be favored for this clash, complacency could prove costly. West Ham boast a solid defensive unit bolstered by Vladimir Coufal, who has cemented his place as a key figure with 17 starts this season. Alongside newcomer Nayef Aguerd, they form a formidable backline.
Liverpool vs West Ham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: LiveSoccerTV
