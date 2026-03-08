Where to watch Benfica vs Porto live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica will face off against Porto in the Matchday 25 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Benfica vs Porto online in the US on Fubo]

The Primeira Liga spotlight shines brightly this weekend as Porto and Benfica collide in one of Portugal’s fiercest rivalries with major title implications. Porto sits atop the standings with 65 points, holding a four-point edge over Sporting CP and a seven-point cushion over Benfica.

A win would strengthen Porto’s grip on first place, while Benfica urgently needs three points to tighten the race and keep its championship hopes alive in this pivotal showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Porto match be played?

Benfica will take on Porto in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, March 8, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM (ET).

Rodrigo Mora of FC Porto – Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Porto: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Porto in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Porto in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Benfica TV INT.