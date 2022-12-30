The Argentine youth player has already played 4 matches this season for the Red Devils.

Alejandro Garnacho is a name that should be on everybody's list, the young 18-year-old winger was born in Madrid, Spain but has chosen to play for Argentina through his mother’s side. Not only that, but the speedy kid also plays his club ball for Manchester United.

Garnacho’s skyrocketing career has not stopped there; he has also been observed by Argentine manager Lionel Scaloni in March. Alejandro Garnacho was also slated to defend the now three-time World Cup champions in the U-20 South American championship but that has all changed.

Manchester United has laid out what they want from their prize teenage sensation, and it seems that the Red Devils want Alejandro Garnacho around for the more important part of the season.

Alejandro Garnacho to stay at Manchester United

According to TyC Sports, Alejandro Garnacho was supposed to join Javier Mascherano’s Under-20 squad, but the Red Devils blocked the call up with indications that the player will continue to get substantial minutes in the first team. The Red Devils brass are currently speaking with Alejandro Garnacho’s representation about a new long-term contract at the club.

Alejandro Garnacho’s current deals ends in 2025, for Javier Mascherano, Garnacho along with Juventus’ Matias Soule and Lazio’s Luka Romero have all had their call ups to the U-20s declined.