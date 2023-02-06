Manchester United will face Leeds United in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Manchester United and Leeds United will face each other in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this interesting game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the United States through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

A peculiar event will take place this week in England soccer. These two rivals will meet just a few days apart. It would not be something strange if it were not for a small detail: in both cases they will play for the Premier League. Yes, it wouldn't be strange to see him play, for example for the FA Cup one day and the Premier on the weekend.

But here, in both cases it will be for the PL. The first one will take place this Wednesday, February 7th and it will be the one they had to recover for Matchday 8. Manchester United come on a very good run and a victory would leave them 5 points behind the leaders, while Leeds United need to get points to escape from the relegation posts that are very close.

Manchester United's probable lineup

Casemiro must serve a three-game ban for the fight with Crystal Palace players. Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen will also be absent.

Manchester United possible lineup: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Leeds United 's probable lineup

Archie Gray, Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Sonny Perkins and Adam Forshaw remain sidelined with injuries, but Robin Koch will be available. In addition, Weston McKennie could replace Marc Roca due to his poor performance against Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United possible lineup: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Wober; Adams, McKennie; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Gnonto; Rutter.

