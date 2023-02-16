Manchester United will play against Leicester at Old Trafford on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

Manchester United vs Leicester: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in the US

Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will have Manchester United hosting Leicester at Old Trafford. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Manchester United vs Leicester online free on FuboTV]

Manchester United will get to this game with not much rest after playing in the UEFA Europa League. The players may a bit more tired than their opponents, but they had a nice challenge visiting Camp Nou. Barcelona have been one of the best teams this season, so returning with a 2-2 tie wasn’t a bad result. The Red Devils have scored two goals in each of their last five matchups.

Leicester are also in a favorable run following four losses in a row. They now have three games undefeated, although the key for their rise was winning the last two of them. The offensive side has been decisive for that since they have 10 goals in those three appearances in the league.

When will Manchester United vs Leicester be played?

Manchester United will receive Leicester on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Sunday, February 19. The game will be played at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Leicester: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 AM

CT: 8 AM

MT: 7 AM

PT: 6 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester in the US

The game between Manchester United and Leicester on Matchday 24 of the 2022-2023 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are SiriusXM FC, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, NBC Sports App, and USA Network.