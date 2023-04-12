Manchester United and Sevilla will face each other on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Sevilla online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their fourth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Sevilla of La Liga are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with two wins so far; Premier League side Manchester United are yet to claim a victory to this day, and one match has ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on August 16, 2020, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Spaniards in the Europa League Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Manchester United vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia:7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct
Germany: Servus TV, RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Mexico, VIX+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden
Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport 5, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, 3 Plus TV
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App
United States: Fubo (Free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás