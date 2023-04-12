Manchester United and Sevilla will clash off on Thursday at Old Trafford in the first leg of the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United and Sevilla will face each other on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Quarter-Finals. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Surprisingly, Sevilla of La Liga are the favorites in head-to-head clashes with two wins so far; Premier League side Manchester United are yet to claim a victory to this day, and one match has ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on August 16, 2020, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Spaniards in the Europa League Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Manchester United vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia:7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM )Next day)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport en direct

Germany: Servus TV, RTL+

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, Virgin TV Go, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 1, Sport 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 254

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Mexico, VIX+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: ESPN, Watch ESPN

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, TV6 Sweden

Switzerland: RTL+, Blue Sport 5, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2, 3 Plus TV

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport App

United States: Fubo (Free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDN USA, VIX+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, UniMás