In an odd European cup match Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt plays host to Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. BetMGM has some interesting bets for this matchup.

Silverware is still within reach for Barcelona who have turned their season around under Xavi and are now in second place in LaLiga on goal differential and winners of 5 in a row. Eintracht Frankfurt tells a story of a different sort as the German club is mid table and inconsistent.

For Barcelona it would mean a trophy in a year that was dominated by drama and headlines of poor form, with LaLiga out of reach the Europa League is a good silver medal so to speak. For Eintracht Frankfurt they are looking to make history and are even underdogs at home in their first leg series against Barcelona at BetMGM with odds of 4.60 to 1.66.

With the starting lineups already projected, BetMGM is offering their users a free sign-up bonus to test their soccer knowledge and win big with the Europa League.

Parlays

If Barcelona is up at the half and full-time result and there are a total goals of over 3.5 that parlay is paying out 5.00. BetMGM also allows the user to build their own parlays and in a game as lopsided as this one it is a fun tool to use to win big in the Europa League.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the UEFA Europa League at BetMGM!

Goal Scorers

Want to really go for broke? Try an odd bet as to who might get the first or anytime goal during the match, picking odd picks for anytime goal scorer helps as that makes the odds go higher and the chances to win more cash even bigger. Ronald Araújo is paying out 6.00 if he scores during the match. The usual suspects of Memphis Depay are at 1.95 and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is at 1.72. For Eintracht Frankfurt their biggest threat Rafael Santos Borré is at 3.60.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM has great betting options for the UEFA Champions League!