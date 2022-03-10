Barcelona will be taking on Galatasaray in their opening leg of the round of 16 in the Europa League. BetMGM has some interesting options and odds for this key game.

Barcelona is starting to put together their season, now in third place in LaLiga and winners of 4 of their last 5 games, Xavi’s team has turned it around and are starting to gain ground. While a league title may be out of reach, Barca does have a firm grip of Champions League positions, the Catalan side can look towards winning a continental title as well in the Europa League.

For Galatasaray it has been a season to forget, languishing at the bottom of the standings they sit 12th and have seen a few players leave the club during the season. An upset over Barcelona could be some relief for a rather poor season.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Parlays

Straight odds: Barcelona - 1.14 Galatasaray - 19.50 Draw -8.50

How to watch: UniMas, TUDN, Paramount +

With Galatasaray being such a major underdog, it would be wise for a bettor to play with other options for this match. The parlays are interesting, at BetMGM you can create your own parlays but the ones on the site are interesting.

Total corners over 10 plus a Barcelona win by 3 is paying out 5.00, this could very much happen in the match. A mixed bag parlay of a halftime result where Barcelona is in the lead, total corners over 4.5, and if Ousmane Dembélé scores 2 goals in 90 minutes is paying out 10.00.

Multiple score bet

Think Barcelona will win, but just don’t know by how much? BetMGM has you covered, the bettor can wager that Barcelona will win by 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 at 2.50. A mixed result could be 2-1,3-1, or 4-1 is at 4.33.

