Mauricio Pochettino sat down with Bolavip and discussed the differences between Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé, three superstars of the FIFA World Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino is enjoying some much-needed R&R after a up and down spell at PSG, which saw him win three domestic titles but not the big prize… the UEFA Champions League. The Argentine manager is in Qatar enjoying the FIFA World Cup and took time to answer questions to members of the press.

Mauricio Pochettino will surely be on many clubs and national team’s radar after the tournament in Qatar where a number of managerial positions will open up. The former Spurs boss was rumored to be on the radar of Manchester United during the offseason as well as Sevilla.

In speaking to members of the press, Bolavip was able to ask the former Newell’s Old Boys player about the differences between three of the FIFA World Cup’s biggest stars, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé.

Pochettino on PSG’s biggest stars

Pochettino stated, “I think all three have different characteristics. We are also talking about different ages, different periods of their lives: human, professional and personal. But hey, they are players that will always surprise you, that you admire, but when you see them every day you can understand the dimension of each one even more.

“In football terms, the simplicity of Messi, the ability to make everything simple. It is very difficult to remember a training session in a year having seen Messi make a technical error. Mbappé, the efficiency, the physical ability to run into the spaces he has.

“And Neymar, the magic, the charisma, that joy of being Brazilian that he is. He needs happiness to express all his talent on the field.”

Pochettino has 290W- 133D- 175L record as a manager and is considered one of the best managers not working today.