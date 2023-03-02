The past decade of soccer has been dominated by two GOAT players: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But imagine if they were teammates instead.

Soccer fans across the world have been discussing for almost two decades now whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the better player. Both superstars are still actively playing despite being in their late-30s, and they have incredible statistics for both their club and national teams.

People have been obsessed with the topic, and it seems as though that obsession will not go away. Everyone generally knows who they would select as their 'GOAT', however, opinions may be clouded by a club or national loyalty as well as by the player's personality.

Also of interest is the prospect of a squad including both icons. Sadly, that issue remains unanswered, but it has now been partially addressed thanks to the efforts of a dedicated soccer fan who employed technology to simulate a hypothetical situation.

Watch: What if Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had played together?

The footage shows the full extent of the superstars' effectiveness, whether they are a striker or midfielder who likes to get the ball into the offensive third. It covers both players' free kicks, header goals, and the spectacular overhead kick Cristiano Ronaldo performed in the final against Juventus in 2017.

When comparing Messi and Ronaldo, it's clear that both have contributed significantly to their teams' success by scoring and winning several titles. Very large numbers of supporters have shared the video online.

It's already had over 2 million views in just 24 hours. Although they never actually played together, the two did pair up for a Qatar 2022 World Cup-related promotional initiative last November.