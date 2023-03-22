At the age of 34 Mesut Özil has decided to hang up his boots. One of the most gifted players to come out of Germany, here are some of his top moments.

Mesut Özil was a different kind of German soccer player, technically gifted, Özil showed creativity, passing skills, and vision. Özil was the face of a German soccer movement that began to show the diversity of the country rather than the traditional “panzer tank” German soccer players we were used to.

Özil played for six clubs, most notably Real Madrid and Arsenal, he was capped by Germany 92 times and scored 23 goals. In his career the creative midfielder won 10 championships including the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Here are some of the top moments in the career of Mesut Özil, a different kind of German soccer player.

Scoring in 100th Bundesliga game

Mesut Özil would play his 100th Bundesliga game against his former club Schalke while playing for Werder Bremen and scored, Özil was the best player of the first half of the season twice with Werder Bremen.

Assist Leader at Real Madrid

In his first season at Real Madrid, Özil was the assist leader for the team with 25, the highest of any competition in Europe for that year.

Özil help ends drought for Arsenal

In his first season with the Gunners, the creative German help end the trophy drought at the club helping Arsenal win the FA Cup in 2013/14, it would be one of 4 FA Cups with the Gunners.

2014 World Cup

Germany would win their 4th World Cup title and Özil played in all seven of Germany’s games becoming the first European nation to win the big prize in South America. Özil would score against Algeria in a 2-0 win for the Germans.