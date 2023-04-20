Mexico's last win against the USMNT was in 2019. Four years have passed since then, and El Tri still don't know how to beat The Stars and Stripes despite being superior during the whole game.

Mexico STILL don't know how to defeat the USMNT despite being superior

The Mexican national team has struggled recently to defeat the US National Team, and they are still having a lot of problems to do it. In another International Friendly game between both squads, El Tri proved they don't know how to beat the United States despite being superior during the entire match.

With new coaches, both teams appeared in their first matchup of the year, played at Arizona. The USMNT arrived with three victories in a row against their biggest rivals, with the desire of keeping that streak alive for more time.

However, Mexico didn't want to add another loss against the USMNT. El Tri's last win against The Stars and Stripes was in 2019, so this was more than just an International Friendly for them.

Mexico still can't defeat the USMNT despite their superiority

On April 19th, Mexico had to visit the University of Phoenix to play against the United States. Diego Cocca, El Tri's coach, lived his first game against The Stars and Stripes and, unfortunately, he was not able to get the victory.

With a secondary roster, without pieces that play in Europe, Mexico listed a young starting XI to face their biggest rivals. Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna and Julian Araujo appeared as the most relevant players in this "B" squad.

Cocca's approach for this game was very aggressive, taking control of the ball and avoiding the USMNT to get near Carlos Acevedo's box. Unfortunately, this team is still unable to take advantage of the opportunities and annihilate its rival.

Mexico had nine shots during the entire game (three on target). Cocca's side had more ball posession and pass accuracy than Anthony Hudson's team, but it was not enough to get the victory.

During the second half, Uriel Antuna stole the ball from Aaron Long in the midfield, ran towards Sean Johnson and scored the first goal of the game at the 55th minute.

El Tri was able to control the rest of the game, until the 81th minute. Mexico's defense couldn't stop the USMNT and Jesus Ferreira scored the equalizer by just pushing the ball to the net.

Both squads will meet again in June for the Semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League at Allegiant Stadium. Will Diego Cocca learn from his mistakes and be able to win his first game against the USMNT?