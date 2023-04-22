Milan and Lecce will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the 31st round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Lecce: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Milan will receive Lecce at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

[Watch Milan vs Lecce online in the US exclusively on Paramount+]

This will be their 34th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; US Lecce have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and 12 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 14, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-2 win in Lecce. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Lecce: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Milan vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fubo Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, StarTimes App, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 12

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+