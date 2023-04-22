Milan will receive Lecce at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
This will be their 34th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 19 games so far; US Lecce have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and 12 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 14, 2023, when the game ended in a 2-2 win in Lecce. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Lecce: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Milan vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, StarTimes App, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV, StarTimes App
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live HD
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 12
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: Paramount+