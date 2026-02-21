Where to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Nassr will face off against Al Hazm in the Matchday 23 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm online in the US on Fubo]

The Saudi Pro League title race is heating up, and Al Nassr can’t afford a misstep. Sitting just one point behind leaders Al Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s side would climb to 55 points with a win and keep the pressure squarely on the top spot.

Meanwhile, Al Hazm are battling for survival with 24 points from 21 matches, knowing even a draw against a title contender could be crucial in their fight to stay clear of danger. With stakes high at both ends of the table, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Hazm match be played?

Al Nassr take on Al Hazm for the Matchday 23 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Saturday, February 21. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr – Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo Jr continues to follow in his father’s footsteps with another Portugal U16 title

Al Nassr vs Al Hazm: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Hazm in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Nassr and Al Hazm live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: FOX Soccer Plus.