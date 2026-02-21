Where to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Osasuna will receive Real Madrid in a Matchday 25 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid climbed to the top of the La Liga standings on Matchday 24 with a convincing 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, capitalizing on Barcelona’s 2-1 surprising loss to Girona to seize control of the title race.

Now, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, Los Blancos aim to stay in front against 10th-place Osasuna, who have 30 points and sit five back of the European spots, setting up a matchup with plenty at stake on both sides.

When will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match be played?

Osasuna play against Real Madrid on Saturday, February 21, for the Matchday 25 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Osasuna vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Osasuna and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.