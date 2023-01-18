One of the big favorites of the tournament will not play in the group stage, they were one of the most anticipated national teams to reach the knockout stage. Check here why this game was cancelled.

The 2022 African Nations Championship started a month after the 2022 World Cup, but this tournament was scheduled for August last year, but due to a lot of counter factors the games started in January 2023. You can watch the entire tournament in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Among the best African teams in the 2022 CHAN tournament are Senegal, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Cameroon and Morocco. Three of those big favorites played in the previous World Cup, Senegal, Cameroon and Morocco.

Morocco had a good result during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and that made them one of the biggest favorites to win the 2022 African Nations Championship, but things did not go as they expected.

Why was the Morocco game against Madagascar cancelled?

The game was canceled because the Algerian government denied Morocco's national football team travel to Algeria (tournament host) using Morocco's national airline.

The whole problem is related to the tensions between the two countries over the Western Sahara region, especially after some political comments made during the tournament opening.

Morocco were going to play in Group C as big favorites, they were going to share the group with Madagascar, Sudan and Ghana. That was the only CHAN group with two teams that had played in the recent World Cup.