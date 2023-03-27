Morocco will face Peru in what will be a 2023 international friendly. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The Moroccan team comes from making history in the last World Cup by reaching the semifinals of the tournament, being the first African team to achieve this feat. Finally, they would finish in fourth place in the tournament, this being their best historical participation in this tournament, and also the best of any team in their continent.

As if that were not enough, in 2023 they continued to make history by beating Brazil in an international friendly 2-1. The Moroccans want to continue expanding their legend and for that they seek to prepare in the best way with another friendly against another tough Conmebol team such as Peru. The Peruvians were close to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, and are looking to renew their team to be present in 2026.

Morocco vs Peru: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Ecuador: 2:30 PM

Peru: 2:30 PM

UK: 12:30 AM (March 29)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Morocco vs Peru: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

International: FITE

Peru: DIRECTV Sports Peru, America Television

USA: Fanatiz

