Napoli take on Cremonese today at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Napoli vs Cremonese: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Coppa Italia in your country today

Napoli and Cremonese meet today in the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia. This game will take place at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli. The winner of this game will play against Roma in the Quarter-finals. Here is all the detailed information about this Coppa Italia game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Napoli are enjoying the first spot of the Serie A standings with a record of 15-2-1, they have 47 points that translates into 9 point margin with the second spot and 10 points with the third spot.

Cremonese are fighting to get out of the bottom of the table, they are in the 20th spot of the standings and that puts them in the relegation zone. Cremonese's record is 0-7-11.

Napoli vs Cremonese: Kick-Off Time

Napoli and Cremonese play for the 2022-2023 Coppa Italia on Tuesday, January 17 at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Napoli.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM January 18

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM January 18

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM January 18

Indonesia: 4:00 AM January 18

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM January 18

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM January 18

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM January 18

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM January 18

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM January 18

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM January 18

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Napoli vs Cremonese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Austria: DAZN, TRT Spor

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: FuboTV Canada.

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Docu

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3

Sweden: Sport Bladet Play

Switzerland: TRT Spor

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)