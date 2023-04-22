The definition of the 2022-2023 National League promises a lot of suspense. Ryan Reynolds’ club is ahead of a great opportunity, but nothing is secured. Check out what happens if Wrexham lose to Boreham Wood.

The Premier League will have an unbelievable ending with Arsenal and Manchester City fighting for the title. Although the fifth division in the United Kingdom might have as much excitement going on to determine the 2022-2023 National League champion.

There is no denying that Wrexham AFC went through a massive overhaul since they were purchased by the famous actors that are now the co-owners. Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the Welsh club for an interesting sum, but they have also invested heavily to make the team competitive.

This tournament is as complicated as there is in the sport because consistency is a vital requirement. There are 24 clubs competing in the league, so it all lasts 46 matchdays. To make it more stressful there is only one direct promotion to League Two.

Did Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham get promoted?

The short answer is obviously no. They have done a great job so far, but their history tells them to not get too confident. Wrexham are the leaders with 107 points in 44 games, while the second-place team is Notts County being right behind at 103 points.

There are only two games left in the 2022-2023 National League. In order for Wrexham to get promoted they need to defeat Boreham Wood. That would secure them the title and a spot in next season’s League Two. Although there are other scenarios that could work on their favor.

Another combination of results that should be considered is what happens if Notts County don’t win against Maidstone United on the road. If they lose vs the last team in the standings, Wrexham will automatically be promoted. In case they tie, a draw would be enough for the Welsh to finish at the top.

What happens if Wrexham don't win vs Boreham Wood?

Owning a four-point lead is a huge advantage for them. This gap means Wrexham will still be in the first place if they lose to Boreham Wood. The pressure will be massive since they would be forced to win in the last matchday, but they are going to control their faith no matter what happens on this matchday. Their next opportunity will be an away game against the currently 21st ranked team Torquay United.

When was the last time Wrexham AFC played in League Two?

It has been a long wait for the fans to see the club return to the fourth division. Their 2022-2023 National League appearance is the 15th consecutive year playing in this league. This number also means they are the team with the longest active streak in the competition. The last time Wrexham played in the EFL League Two was the 2007-2008 season.