Chelsea have only won once so far in 2023, and their last road victory was in October of the previous year. English boss Graham Potter is under increasing scrutiny, so in case he is fired, here are four possible replacements.

Due to Chelsea's poor recent play, Graham Potter's position as manager is still being questioned. After losing to Tottenham last weekend, the Blues have won just once in their past 11 games in all competitions, and just twice in their last 16.

Their place in the Premier League table has been weakened by a five-game losing streak, bringing them closer to the relegation zone than the top four. However, in spite of the mounting pressure, recent speculations claim that the English manager still has the backing of the club's owner Todd Boehly and the board.

After suffering a 1-0 loss in Germany earlier this month, Graham Potter's side must win next week's match against Borussia Dortmund in order to advance to the Quarter-Finals of the UEFA Champions League. Fans of Chelsea are, in the meantime, discussing potential candidates for the under-fire manager, despite the fact that owner Boehly has repeatedly stated his intention to stand behind the 47-year-old.

Who are the possible Graham Potter replacements?

However, the atmosphere might take a turn for the worst if Chelsea lose either of their next two matches against Leeds or Dortmund. Once their team dropped to 10th place, without posing much of a threat offensively, and with their defensive weaknesses plain to see, supporters demanded the manager's dismissal.

It's possible that the club may look to several free agents to reverse their recent fortunes and get them back on track. Catalan newspaper Sport reports that former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and ex-Spain manager Luis Enrique would also be considered as replacements for Potter should he quit Stamford Bridge in the next weeks or months.

It was reported earlier this week that if Chelsea were to split ways with Potter, the former Brighton employee would want €56 million. As a result, Zidane and Enrique would both qualify as ideal candidates for the position, with the Blues likely opting to hire a manager who is currently unemployed.

Apart from them, Mauricio Pochettino has surfaced as another potential option, with 90min stating that the Argentine has previously rejected an offer from the Blues. Eventually, Roberto de Zerbi, who is enjoying a fantastic run of form for Brighton, has also been reportedly linked to making a switch. Football Insider suggests that Boehly might return to the Albion in search of a solution, and the Italian in question is one such candidate.