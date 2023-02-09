Many of the early backers of the ESL concept had to abandon ship after the public's swift rejection of the fledgling language's inception. However, a new competition is planned to be unveiled with greater opportunities for participation. Here, find out more about it.

The main names involved in the European Super League have been working hard to improve the concept and convince the public that it is necessary. A majority of the early backers abandoned ship after the public's swift rejection of the proposal.

The planned 2021 ESL roster had 12 charter members, three unknown clubs that were scheduled to join later, and five clubs that would qualify each year depending on domestic performance. After considerable criticism, all English sides–Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham–all withdrew their support for the proposal.

Three supporting clubs—Juventus, Barcelona, and Real Madrid—have hired a company called 'A22' to oversee the concept's reorganization and rebranding. The corporation have a formidable challenge, but it seems to be making headway in their pursuit of a more diverse challenger to the UEFA Champions League.

What will the new European Super League be like?

A22 have already had discussions with around 50 soccer teams throughout Europe, and now they are ready to reintroduce the concept with greater accessibility than before. "Clubs take on all entrepreneurial risks, but too often they are forced to remain on the sidelines when key decisions are made and find themselves witnessing the crumbling of their sporting and financial foundations.

"Our discussions have made it clear that clubs are often unable to speak publicly against a system where the threat of sanctions is used to stifle any opposition. Our dialogue has been honest, direct and fruitful. We have come to clear conclusions on the need for change and on what the building blocks are to achieve it", Bernd Reichart, the company's CEO, recently commented on the plan, as reported by the German newspaper, Die Welt.

He also added that the reimagined Super League will be a wide-open tournament where clubs would qualify based on their achievements at the national level. Each team would be assured of playing at least 14 regular-season games.

According to Reichart, the new Super League will bring in enough money to finance the whole pyramid, which includes the existing national leagues that serve as 'the cornerstone' of the game. Plans for cost-cutting were outlined by the A22 Sports Management Chief Executive Officer, who proposed that teams spend no more than a predetermined amount of their yearly football-related earnings on player wages and net transfers.