Olympique Marseille take on PSG at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille for the 2022-2023 Coupe de France Round of 16. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 Coupe de France Round of 16

Olympique Marseille and PSG meet in the 2022-2023 Coupe de France Round of 16. This game will take place at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The home team could win this game if they take advantage of the visitors' weaknesses. Here is all the detailed information about this Coupe de France game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV with a (7-day free trial), and in Canada it will be available with FuboTV (no trial).

Marseille had to win by a single goal against Rennes 1-0 in what was a tough and tight Round of 32 game, they also won during the Round of 64 against Hyeres FC 2-0.

PSG had no mercy against LB Chateauroux or against Pays de Cassel, in those two games PSG scored 10 goals and allowed only one.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Date

Olympique Marseille and PSG play for the 2022-2023 Coupe de France Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 8 at Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The home team knows that the visitors will not use all of their top forwards for this game.

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:10 PM

CT: 2:10 PM

MT: 1:10 PM

PT: 12:10 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG at the 2022-2023 Coupe de France Round of 16

This game for the 2022-2023 Coupe de France Round of 16, Olympique Marseille and PSG at the Stade Orange Vélodrome in Marseille on Wednesday, February 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV with a (7-day free trial), and in Canada it will be available with FuboTV (no trial), while other options to watch this game in the US is Fox Soccer Plus.