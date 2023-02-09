Following their 2-2 draw with Leeds, Manchester United's championship hopes seemed to have been dashed for good. The match looks to have left youngster Alejandro Garnacho dissatisfied with Manchester United and his manager, Erik ten Hag.

At Old Trafford on Wednesday, Leeds held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw, dashing the Red Devils' ambitions of finishing in the top four. Wilfried Gnonto gave the visitors the lead with a low, powerful shot that found its way past David De Gea at the near post.

Once the Whites capitalized on an own goal by Raphael Varane, the away team dared to hope for an improbable win. Erik Ten Hag's players might have been embarrassed had Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho not scored to secure a point for their side.

Even though the Argentine rising star Alejandro Garnacho began in Antony's absence, he was unable to make the most of his chance, making for a difficult night at the job. Indeed, the winger's anger was plain to see on his social media accounts following the game.

What happened between Alejandro Garnacho and Erik ten Hag?

Alejandro Garnacho first liked a tweet that was critical of some choices made by his boss, Erik ten Hag, but he has now unliked it: "Rashford either plays up front or LW - playing him RW cost us today. Our midfield depth is a joke - we ended up with Fred and Lindelof in midfield. Garnacho not ready to be a starter. Sancho looked great - should start against next game. Fred had an absolute shocker.”

A further post that the United youngster liked stated, "Garnacho is not fit to start premier league games. I’ve seen enough.” Three times this season, the Dutchman has started Garnacho in the league, but he has yet to score or assist in any of those games. On the other hand, he has three assists and zero goals in eight substitute appearances.

It seems that Garnacho is upset with Ten Hag since the latter made him the scapegoat for the match by accident. Liked a post emphasizing the notion that Rashford should continue playing on the left flank, indicating his apparent agreement with that view. He may also have the opinion that his team needs to add additional midfielders after seeing Fred and Victor Lindelof play there in the closing minutes.