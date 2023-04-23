PAOK will receive Panathinaikos at Stadio Toumbas on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Super League Greece Play-Off. Know more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022-2023 Super League Greece Play-Off leaders Panathinaikos will visit PAOK on Matchday 5. This game will take place at Stadio Toumbas. Learn how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

PAOK are still in contention to go for the title despite being in the fourth place. Their gap to the top is nine points, so they will need a win against a direct opponent. They come from securing a place in the Greek Cup final after eliminating Pas Lamia.

Panathinaikos need to finish what they started. They are currently in the first spot, although they sit there alongside AEK Athens. Their recent performances are something they can trust since they are undefeated in this round thanks to not conceding even a goal in the four-game stretch.

PAOK vs Panathinaikos: Kick-Off Time

PAOK will meet with Panathinaikos at Stadio Toumbas on Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 Super League Greece Play-Off this Sunday, April 23.

Australia: 3:00 AM (April 24)

Canada: 1:00 PM (ET)

Cyprus: 8:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

PAOK vs Panathinaikos: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: SportPlus

Canada: SportPlus

Cyprus: Nova Sports Prime

Greece: ERT 3, Nova Sports Prime

United States: SportPlus