Football has never seen more money circulating than today, and numerous top clubs have assembled teams filled with star players. Take a look at the current top 10 most valuable teams in the world; you may be surprised to see that PSG and Real Madrid are not even close to the top.

More money than ever is being spent on the sport, and as a result, some of the best teams in the world are loaded with A-list players. It's no secret that the Premier League has the most valuable teams in the world, with six of the top 10 spots. La Liga, though, is not far behind.

This follows a period of tremendous investment by the Premier League's 'big six' clubs. However, it comes as a surprise that Chelsea's €611 million spending binge under the tenure of Todd Boehly didn't make the Blues the most expensive team in the world.

The fact that they have the second-most valuable squad in the world right now just adds to the absurdity of the scenario at Stamford Bridge. After the big spending in both recent transfer windows, the market value of Chelsea's squad has risen beyond the €1 billion threshold, as per Transfermarkt.

Who are the top 10 most expensive football teams in the world?

A surprising fact is that the star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad's total valuation is €882.55 million, putting them in fifth place. A big portion of that total undoubtedly consists of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona have players ranked in the league's top 10, and they're well ahead of the rest of La Liga in terms of the total worth. Without spending too much money in the previous transfer windows, Los Blancos still have the most expensive team in La Liga and are above their arch-rivals in squad worth. Take a look at the top 10 most valuable teams at the moment:

10. Tottenham - €680.3 million

9. Barcelona - €767 million

8. Manchester United - €795.7 million

7. Real Madrid - €860.8 million

6. Liverpool - €879 million

5. Paris Saint-Germain - €882.55 million

4. Arsenal - €890 million

3. Bayern - €979.7 million

2. Chelsea - €1.02 billion

1. Manchester City - €1.05 billion