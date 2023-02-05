Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was called off since the club did not obtain the necessary agreement paperwork in a timely manner. For this reason, the French side felt compelled to confront the obvious and accuse Chelsea of being unwilling to close the deal.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain's relationship has struck rock bottom following the Hakim Ziyech transfer fiasco, and the French side will supposedly think carefully before doing business with the Blues again. It should be recalled that the Morocco international was set to join the reigning Ligue 1 winners on loan for the remainder of the current campaign.

However, the agreement paperwork were received too late to meet the transfer deadline, and a subsequent appeal was denied, therefore the transfer was canceled. Chelsea have said that the problem occurred due to a technical issue on their end, however, sources from PSG have stated that they are quite angry about the situation and feel insulted.

According to a recent story by the Telegraph, the Parisians have dismissed the London club's account of events and would think twice before doing business with them in the future. Several French outlets have reported that the Stamford Bridge outfit sent incorrect paperwork three times, and it has also been suggested that the club lost focus when finalizing the British record acquisition of Enzo Fernandez.

PSG publicly criticize Chelsea for 'sabotaging' Hakim Ziyech loan deal

After the Premier League club filed the improper paperwork many times for the transfer, Paris Saint-Germain's sports director Luis Campos talked to Telefoot about the collapsed loan agreement for Hakim Ziyech.

“We had the player with us, we had done everything. But as with all transfers, you need all three parties to work well. In this case, it worked very well for Paris Saint-Germain, it also worked well with Ziyech,

"Unfortunately, it didn’t work well for the last party [Chelsea]", he added, clarifying Chelsea's position in the deal, which has been a lingering question.