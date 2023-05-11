Hundreds of supporters gathered last week to demonstrate against Paris Saint-Germain's hierarchy and high-profile stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar. Following this recent development, the Parisians' faithful have released a huge announcement that could have a great impact on the club.

After protesting against Lionel Messi at the club's offices, Paris Saint-Germain ultras have lately found themselves in the spotlight. The angry fans voiced their displeasure soon after the World Cup champion was suspended for going to Saudi Arabia without permission.

Since his loyalty was often questioned during his two years in France, it's unlikely that the Argentine would sign a new deal with the Parc des Princes outfit. Meanwhile, Brazilian striker Neymar has received unwanted attention from the supporters during yet another season marred by injuries.

The Ultras also paid a visit to his house, asking that the Brazilian be released from his contract with the club. The crowd booed the star players and screamed slurs against the Red-and-Blues' chairman and CEO Nasser Al Khelaifi, who they claim ignores their requests.

What did PSG ultras say in their latest announcement?

The PSG ultras have announced that they would no longer participate in any club activities, including attending games, as a result of recent events. After reaching their breaking point, the Collectif Ultras Paris issued the following statement over all of their social media channels:

"At the end of the meeting between the club's management and the leaders of the Collectif Ultras Paris, the CUP office decided to completely cease our activities. We will therefore no longer be present at the Parc des Princes or on the move.

"The latest events at the state of our common relations with management lead us to believe that this is the best and only solution likely to preserve a common future. We are waiting for clear answers from the club on several points in order to possibly review our positions."