PSG will receive Bayern for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions’ League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bayern Munich this Tuesday, February 14 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions’ League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch PSG vs Bayern online free on FuboTV]

The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League will have more than interesting series, and one of them (and perhaps the best of all) will be the one that confronts these two rivals, the leaders of two of the main leagues in Europe: La Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. A duel that without a doubt no fan should miss.

Bayern Munich is an eternal candidate to win this tournament. It is known that they are a strong team, although lately they have shown some shortcomings and that is why there are teams that follow them closely in the Bundesliga. For PSG, they come from a bad week with their elimination from the Coupe de France and defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1. But the UCL is their main objective and they will go all out for it.

PSG vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 15)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 15)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 15)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: stan sports

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: RMC Sport live, Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

Ireland: RTE 2, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, RTE Player

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, Univision, Univision NOW

