Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bayern Munich this Tuesday, February 14 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions’ League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch PSG vs Bayern online free on FuboTV]
The round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League will have more than interesting series, and one of them (and perhaps the best of all) will be the one that confronts these two rivals, the leaders of two of the main leagues in Europe: La Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga. A duel that without a doubt no fan should miss.
Bayern Munich is an eternal candidate to win this tournament. It is known that they are a strong team, although lately they have shown some shortcomings and that is why there are teams that follow them closely in the Bundesliga. For PSG, they come from a bad week with their elimination from the Coupe de France and defeat against Monaco in Ligue 1. But the UCL is their main objective and they will go all out for it.
PSG vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 15)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 15)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 15)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 15)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 15)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 15)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 15)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: stan sports
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: RMC Sport live, Free, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
Ireland: RTE 2, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, RTE Player
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: TVI, TVI Player, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 3, RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, Univision, Univision NOW