PSG will take on Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The 2022-2023 Ligue 1 leader PSG will receive Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 26 trying to continue building the team after an impressive win. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch PSG vs Nantes online free on FuboTV]

PSG had some concerns lately because their performances weren’t good enough according to the players they have. They had barely beat Lille 4-3 at home before heading into a rivalry clash in Marseille. It was a challenging test, but they came out of it stronger. The Parisians got a 3-0 victory that could be important ahead of a Champions League battle with Bayern next Wednesday.

Nantes are in the opposite site than their opponents. They had a promising tie on the road against Juventus in the Europa League, although they weren’t able to build from that trip to Italy. Their run following that match is three losses in a row.

When will PSG vs Nantes be played?

PSG will battle with Nantes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, March 4. The game will be played at Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Nantes: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch PSG vs Nantes in the US

The game between PSG and Nantes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS.