Lionel Messi not only scored his career 700th club goal over the weekend he also surpassed a record established by the legendary Ferenc Puskás as well.

What else can be said about Lionel Messi, GOAT, the greatest of all-time, magician, the best ever… Now Messi can truly say, “world champion”, Messi has nothing left to prove in his career.

Messi has not only surpassed his contemporaries, but he has also left in the dust records held by legendary soccer players. Over the weekend the Argentine broke yet another record to match his 700th career club goals.

The record Messi broke over the weekend was for the eighth time in his career the Argentine has had a 20+ goals and 20+ assists season, surpassing legendary Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskás (7).

Lionel Messi goal and assists record

The calculation is based on all the competitions Messi has played in, for example this season Messi played in Ligue 1, Champions League, French Cup, and FIFA World Cup. Messi has scored over 20 goals, 14 times in his career, in 2011/12 he scored 73.

Since his arrival at PSG, Messi now has 28 goals in 64 matches for the club and has 17 in 28 games this season. PSG is trying to re-sign the Argentine who looks slated to a move to MLS come June of 2023.