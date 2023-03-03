PSG will host Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The leader PSG will have a battle with Nantes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will be played at Parc des Princes. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

PSG are ahead of the most important week of their season. Next Wednesday they will decide their faith in the Champions League against Bayern, so this match could be overlooked by them. The favorable thing is that they were able to defeat Olympique Marseille to gain margin for error in case they want to rotate some players to give them rest.

Nantes weren’t in a positive stretch lately. The elimination from the UEFA Europa League vs Juventus was a hit to their confidence in a run that included three losses in a row. Although they used their Wednesday clash with Lens to reach the semifinals in the Coupe de France thanks to a 2-1.

PSG vs Nantes: Kick-Off Time

PSG will go up against Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, March 4.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (March 5)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (March 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (March 5)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (March 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 5)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 5)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 5)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Nantes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: SportExpressen Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Sport360, Amazon Prime Video

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: Direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, DAZN

Sweden: SportExpressen Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español