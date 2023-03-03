The leader PSG will have a battle with Nantes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1. This game will be played at Parc des Princes. Stay here to know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
PSG are ahead of the most important week of their season. Next Wednesday they will decide their faith in the Champions League against Bayern, so this match could be overlooked by them. The favorable thing is that they were able to defeat Olympique Marseille to gain margin for error in case they want to rotate some players to give them rest.
Nantes weren’t in a positive stretch lately. The elimination from the UEFA Europa League vs Juventus was a hit to their confidence in a run that included three losses in a row. Although they used their Wednesday clash with Lens to reach the semifinals in the Coupe de France thanks to a 2-1.
PSG vs Nantes: Kick-Off Time
PSG will go up against Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 26 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, March 4.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (March 5)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (March 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (March 5)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (March 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (March 5)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (March 5)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (March 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (March 5)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Nantes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: SportExpressen Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Sport360, Amazon Prime Video
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: Direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain, DAZN
Sweden: SportExpressen Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
United States: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español