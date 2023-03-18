Paris Saint-Germain will receive Rennes for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

After the elimination in the Champions League (and previously the elimination from the Coupe de France), Paris Saint-Germain are now looking to concentrate on the only goal they have left for the season: Ligue 1, where they are the comfortable leaders for the moment. with a 10-point difference over Marseille, their immediate pursuers.

Their rivals are a tough team, so it won't be an easy game. Rennes are fighting for the qualification places to the international cups, so they need points to stay in the fight. The last matchup for Ligue1 between these teams was a victory for Rennes, so they hope to repeat that good result.

PSG vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:05 PM

Australia: 3:05 AM (March 20)

Bangladesh: 10:05 PM

Belgium: 5:05 PM

Brazil: 1:05 PM

Canada: 11:05 AM

Croatia: 5:05 PM

Denmark: 5:05 PM

Egypt: 6:05 PM

France: 5:05 PM

Germany: 5:05 PM

Ghana: 4:05 PM

Greece: 5:05 PM

India: 10:35 PM

Indonesia: 12:05 AM (March 20)

Ireland: 4:05 PM

Israel: 6:05 PM

Italy: 5:05 PM

Jamaica: 11:05 AM

Kenya: 7:05 PM

Malaysia: 12:05 AM (March 20)

Mexico: 10:05 AM

Morocco: 5:05 PM

Netherlands: 5:05 PM

New Zealand: 5:05 AM (March 20)

Nigeria: 5:05 PM

Norway: 5:05 PM

Philippines: 12:05 AM (March 20)

Poland: 5:05 PM

Portugal: 4:05 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:05 PM

Serbia: 5:05 PM

Singapore: 12:05 AM (March 20)

South Africa: 6:05 PM

Spain: 5:05 PM

Sweden: 5:05 PM

Switzerland: 5:05 PM

UAE: 8:05 PM

UK: 4:05 PM

United States: 12:05 PM (ET)

PSG vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sports

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

