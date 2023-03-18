Paris Saint-Germain will play against Rennes this Sunday, March 19 for the Matchday 28 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
After the elimination in the Champions League (and previously the elimination from the Coupe de France), Paris Saint-Germain are now looking to concentrate on the only goal they have left for the season: Ligue 1, where they are the comfortable leaders for the moment. with a 10-point difference over Marseille, their immediate pursuers.
Their rivals are a tough team, so it won't be an easy game. Rennes are fighting for the qualification places to the international cups, so they need points to stay in the fight. The last matchup for Ligue1 between these teams was a victory for Rennes, so they hope to repeat that good result.
PSG vs Rennes: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:05 PM
Australia: 3:05 AM (March 20)
Bangladesh: 10:05 PM
Belgium: 5:05 PM
Brazil: 1:05 PM
Canada: 11:05 AM
Croatia: 5:05 PM
Denmark: 5:05 PM
Egypt: 6:05 PM
France: 5:05 PM
Germany: 5:05 PM
Ghana: 4:05 PM
Greece: 5:05 PM
India: 10:35 PM
Indonesia: 12:05 AM (March 20)
Ireland: 4:05 PM
Israel: 6:05 PM
Italy: 5:05 PM
Jamaica: 11:05 AM
Kenya: 7:05 PM
Malaysia: 12:05 AM (March 20)
Mexico: 10:05 AM
Morocco: 5:05 PM
Netherlands: 5:05 PM
New Zealand: 5:05 AM (March 20)
Nigeria: 5:05 PM
Norway: 5:05 PM
Philippines: 12:05 AM (March 20)
Poland: 5:05 PM
Portugal: 4:05 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:05 PM
Serbia: 5:05 PM
Singapore: 12:05 AM (March 20)
South Africa: 6:05 PM
Spain: 5:05 PM
Sweden: 5:05 PM
Switzerland: 5:05 PM
UAE: 8:05 PM
UK: 4:05 PM
United States: 12:05 PM (ET)
PSG vs Rennes: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports 3, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Eleven Sports 4 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport Arena
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direktesport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sports
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT