Though the club season has already resumed after the 2022 World Cup break, PSG will make a winter tour ahead of the most challenging stretch of the 2022-23 season. In said tour, they'll meet the Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly that will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial).
Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the Ligue 1 standings, but their latest defeat to Rennes sees them only three points clear of Lens. Therefore, Christophe Galtier's men still have plenty of work to do.
Meanwhile, PSG's visit will mean a lot for Saudi Arabia, who will pit an All-Star team made of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players coached by Marcelo Gallardo. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi possibly facing each other, all eyes will be on this game even if it's just a friendly.
PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: Date
Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All-Star XI will face each other on Thursday, January 19, at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Arabian capital. The kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).
PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: Time by States in the US
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
How to watch or live stream PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI in the US
The game to be played between Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All Stars will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (seven-day free trial). Another option: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.