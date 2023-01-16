Paris Saint-Germain take on Riyadh All-Star XI in a thrilling friendly. Find out here when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game in the United States.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: Date, Time, TV channel to watch 2023 friendly in the US

Though the club season has already resumed after the 2022 World Cup break, PSG will make a winter tour ahead of the most challenging stretch of the 2022-23 season. In said tour, they'll meet the Riyadh All-Star XI in a friendly that will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain are currently leading the Ligue 1 standings, but their latest defeat to Rennes sees them only three points clear of Lens. Therefore, Christophe Galtier's men still have plenty of work to do.

Meanwhile, PSG's visit will mean a lot for Saudi Arabia, who will pit an All-Star team made of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr players coached by Marcelo Gallardo. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi possibly facing each other, all eyes will be on this game even if it's just a friendly.

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: Date

Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All-Star XI will face each other on Thursday, January 19, at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Arabian capital. The kick-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI: Time by States in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch or live stream PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI in the US

The game to be played between Paris Saint-Germain and the Riyadh All Stars will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (seven-day free trial). Another option: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.